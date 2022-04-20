The social media post by the Israeli Foreign Minister consists solely of baseless accusations and vile slanders directed at our country and the President of the Republic of Türkiye.

The fact that Israeli officials feel compelled to fixate on our President’s statements only reaffirms the accuracy of the points raised therein.

The responsibility for Netanyahu’s name being mentioned alongside perpetrators of historic atrocities lies solely with himself, as he currently stands accused of crimes of genocide before international courts.

The crimes against humanity committed by Israeli leadership before the eyes of the world are documented in a manner that leaves no room for doubt.

Once the shield of support and impunity that Israel currently enjoys in certain circles begins to erode, Netanyahu and his accomplices will be brought to justice. As emphasized by President Erdoğan, we hope to see Netanyahu and his collaborators face a fair trial.