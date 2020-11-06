#

No: 122, 8 April 2022, Press Release Regarding the Meeting Between Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Hosted by Charles Michel, President of the European Council, on 6 April 2022 in Brussels

We welcome the decision by Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia reached at a meeting hosted by the President of the European Council Charles Michel on 6 April 2022 in Brussels to instruct their respective Ministers of Foreign Affairs to begin the preparations for a peace treaty as well as their agreement on the establishment of a joint border commission by the end of April between the two countries.

Republic of Türkiye supports and actively contributes to the efforts for establishing peace and stability in the region.