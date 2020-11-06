We welcome the decision by Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia reached at a meeting hosted by the President of the European Council Charles Michel on 6 April 2022 in Brussels to instruct their respective Ministers of Foreign Affairs to begin the preparations for a peace treaty as well as their agreement on the establishment of a joint border commission by the end of April between the two countries.

Republic of Türkiye supports and actively contributes to the efforts for establishing peace and stability in the region.