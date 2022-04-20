We condemn in the strongest terms the Israeli airstrike on Iran.

This attack, which constitutes a blatant violation of international law, is a provocation that serves Israel's strategic destabilization policy in the region.

The timing of the strikes, which occurred during intensified negotiations on Iran's nuclear program, clearly indicates that the Netanyahu government is unwilling to resolve any issue through diplomatic means and does not hesitate to risk regional stability and global peace for its own interests.

Israel must immediately cease its aggressive actions that could lead to broader conflicts.

We reiterate that we do not want to see any more bloodshed and destruction in the Middle East.

We call on the international community to take urgent action to prevent the spread of war.