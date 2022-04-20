The Israeli government, which has been carrying out systematic persecution against the Palestinian people before the eyes of the entire world and is currently before the International Court of Justice in the case concerning the commission of the crime of genocide against Gazans, seeks to cover up its own crimes through the political decision it has adopted regarding the events of 1915.

This malicious attempt, which disregards legal and historical facts, exposes the predicament of Netanyahu and his accomplices, for whom arrest warrants have been issued in the context of the investigation conducted by the International Criminal Court into crimes committed against Palestinians.

Türkiye will continue to work resolutely for an end to Israel’s expansionist and destabilizing policies in the region and for the Netanyahu government to be held accountable under the law for crimes committed against civilians, particularly the Palestinian people.