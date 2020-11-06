Images of massacre in the press from various districts around Kyiv, including Bucha and Irpin, are appalling and worrisome in the name of humanity. We share the pain of the people of Ukraine.

Targeting innocent civilians can never be accepted. Identifying those who are responsible and bringing them to account by holding an independent investigation into the issue is our main expectation.

Türkiye will continue to work towards ending such shameful scenes for humanity and achieving peace immediately.