H.E. Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the New Administration in Syria, accompanied by a high-level delegation, will pay a visit to Türkiye on 15 January 2025.

H.E. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, H.E. Yaşar Güler, Minister of National Defence, and H.E. İbrahim Kalın, Director of MIT, will hold a meeting with their Syrian counterparts during the visit.