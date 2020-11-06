Political consultations between Türkiye and Czechia will be held in Prague on 5 April 2022 between H.E. Ambassador Faruk Kaymakcı, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs, and H.E. Mr. Ales Chmelar, Deputy Foreign Minister for European Issues of Czechia.

During the consultations, all aspects of Türkiye-Czechia and Türkiye-EU relations as well as current regional and international issues will be discussed.

Deputy Minister Kaymakcı will also have meetings with Czech EU Minister Mikulas Bek and with the members of Czech Senate.