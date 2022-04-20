We condemn today's (26 May) storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by an Israeli government member and the display of the occupying state's flag by a member of Parliament at Al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as the provocations by extremist settlers during a march in Jerusalem.

Such acts are a manifestation of Israel's continued policies of genocide and forced displacement against the Palestinian people and its efforts to change the historical and demographic identity of the occupied Palestinian territories and to annex them.

These attempts by the Netanyahu government will never be able to alter the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque.