We congratulate all our African friends on the occasion of 25 May Africa Day which marks the 62nd anniversary of the foundation of the African Union, of which Türkiye is a strategic partner.

Africa Day represents the aspirations of the peoples of Africa for an integrated Continent in peace, stability and prosperity as well as their determination to attain a rightful place in the international system.

Türkiye will continue to be a reliable and sincere partner of African countries in their efforts to achieve these goals.

We are determined to continue our endeavours to further deepen our cooperation with Africa, on the basis of equal partnership, mutual trust and comprehensive cooperation, in close consultation with our African friends. With this understanding, we plan to hold the Fourth Türkiye-Africa Partnership Summit in 2026.

Türkiye and Africa will continue to work together towards a common future where prosperity, peace and stability prevail.