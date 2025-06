We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives, including children and many injuries caused by the terrorist attack that took place today (21 May) in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

We condemn this heinous attack, wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured.

Türkiye reiterates its principled stance against all forms and manifestations of terrorism and emphasizes the importance of cooperation in counter-terrorism efforts in South Asia.