We welcome the unanimous adoption of the United Nations Security Council Resolution No. 2628 (2022) endorsing the African Union decision to reconfigure African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM) into African Union Transitional Mission to Somalia (ATMIS).

In this context, we appreciate the preparation and endeavors carried out by the African Union in consultation with the Federal Republic of Somalia for the adoption of the resolution.

Since the start of its mandate in 2007, AMISOM has attained substantial achievements in counter-terrorism and security building in friendly and brotherly Federal Republic of Somalia. We hope that the reconfigured ATMIS will significantly contribute to the improvement of Somali security forces, and that the transfer of responsibility for security to the Somali authorities will be attained within the timeline indicated in its mandate, with a view to establishing stability and security in Somalia and the region.

Türkiye will continue to support Somalia to ensure peace, security and stability.