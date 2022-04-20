We condemn in the strongest terms the opening of fire by Israeli soldiers on a group of diplomats, including an official from the Turkish Consulate General in Jerusalem, during their visit to the city of Jenin.

This attack, which endangered the lives of diplomats, is yet another demonstration of Israel’s systematic disregard for international law and human rights.

The targeting of diplomats constitutes a grave threat not only to individual safety but also to the mutual respect and trust that form the foundation of inter-state relations.

This attack must be investigated without delay, and those responsible must be held accountable.

We call on the international community to condemn this dangerous act in the strongest possible terms and to take concrete steps to bring an end to Israel's impunity.