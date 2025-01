H.E. Tanja Fajon, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia, will pay a visit to Türkiye on 13-14 January 2025.

Minister Fajon will hold talks with H.E. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, and attend the 9th Session of Türkiye-Slovenia Joint Economic Commission, co-chaired by H.E. Osman Aşkın Bak, Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Türkiye.