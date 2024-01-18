We are concerned with the recent developments in our region that started with Iran's attacks against targets in Iraq, followed and expanded by Iran's strikes on targets inside Pakistan, and further escalated by attacks by Pakistan this morning (18 January) on targets in Iran.

Problems should be resolved within the framework of the fundamental principles of international law, including the UN Charter, in mutual respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries and with an understanding of friendship and brotherhood. We hope that all issues will soon come to an end through dialogue and cooperation without further threatening regional security and stability.

We call on brotherly Iran, Iraq and Pakistan to act with common sense and show restraint. Türkiye is ready to contribute to the peaceful resolution of those disputes.