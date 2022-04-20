We condemn Israel’s decision to approve the construction of new illegal settlement units in the occupied West Bank.

The Netanyahu government continues to undermine ongoing international efforts and the foundations of the two-state solution by expanding its land seizure practices and encouraging settler terrorism in the occupied West Bank.

Israel’s occupation and annexation policies must not be allowed to further escalate regional tensions and deepen the fragile situation on the ground.

We call on the international community to fulfill its legal and moral responsibilities in order to prevent violations of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.