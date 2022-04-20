At a time when negotiations are ongoing, Israel's extensive ground operation in Gaza undermines all attempts to achieve peace and stability. This development has once again demonstrated that Israel does not intend to achieve a lasting peace.

We reiterate our call for an immediate end to all operations, allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza and an urgent ceasefire.

It is of utmost importance for the international community to take effective and decisive steps against Israel to ensure regional peace and security. We call on the international community to take action in line with its legal and humanitarian obligations.