Crimean Tatar Turks, the indigenous people of Crimea, were forcibly uprooted from their homeland 81 years ago today (18 May) and exiled under inhumane conditions. A significant number of those exiled lost their lives as a result of the conditions they were exposed to.

Although decades have passed, the usurped rights of the Crimean Tatar people have not been restored and the illegal annexation of Crimea has further deepened the suffering.

Türkiye, as in the past, continues to support Crimean Tatar Turks today to eliminate their unjust sufferings, to protect their identity and to ensure that they live in their ancestral lands in safety, peace and prosperity.

The Circassian Exile is another tragedy that we remember with grief. 161 years ago, on 21 May, the Caucasian people were forced to leave their homeland under harsh conditions and many of them lost their lives.

We share the sorrow of our Crimean Tatar Turks and fraternal Caucasian peoples, wish mercy upon those who lost their lives in these tragic events that left an indelible mark on the collective memory of humanity, and respectfully honor their memories.