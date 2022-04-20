We reject and condemn the law adopted by the Parliament of Uruguay and signed by the Acting President of Uruguay, recognizing the events of 1915 as "genocide". This law is in violation of international law, in particular the 1948 UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, and is null and void.

Parliaments and politicians do not have the authority to pass judgments on controversial historical issues.

It is unacceptable that the Parliament and Government of Uruguay try to achieve their domestic political goals by distorting history.