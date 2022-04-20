We condemn in the strongest terms Israel’s expanding occupation in Lebanon.

The Netanyahu government seeks, as in Gaza, to render the areas it occupies in Lebanon uninhabitable and to force its population into permanent displacement.

Israel, through its expansionist and belligerent policies, undermines efforts to achieve peace and stability and further aggravates the humanitarian situation in the region.

The international community, particularly the UN Security Council, must take immediate and concrete steps to bring an end to Israel’s attacks and occupation in Lebanon.