We condemn in the strongest terms the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli extremist groups under the protection of Israeli security forces, as well as the provocative acts carried out there, including the display of the Israeli flag and the singing of the Israeli national anthem.

These acts, aimed at undermining the historical and legal status of Jerusalem, particularly Al-Aqsa Mosque, constitute a clear violation of international law and risk further deepening instability in the region.

We reiterate our call on the international community to increase pressure on occupier Israel in the face of its dangerous provocations and violations against Muslim and Christian holy sites.