A Turkish owned, Vanuatu flagged vessel transporting dry cargo from the Port of Odesa, Ukraine, to Türkiye was attacked last night (28 May) by an unmanned aerial vehicle, resulting in minor injuries to two of our citizens in the crew.

The condition of our citizens serving on board is being closely monitored by our Consulate General in Odesa.

Our concerns regarding the risks and threats posed to our region by the recent war related escalation observed in the Black Sea, as well as our warnings about its potential negative repercussions for our country, are being conveyed at all levels to all relevant parties.

We reiterate our warning to all parties to refrain from steps that could lead to an uncontrolled escalation of the conflict.

Our calls for ensuring the safety of navigation for civilian vessels in the Black Sea and for ending the war through negotiations remain valid.

We also remind the relevant parties that we stand ready to develop regionally owned and result oriented measures aimed at preventing further escalation and accelerating the peace process.