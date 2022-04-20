We extend our sincere congratulations on the occasion of 25 May Africa Day, which marks the 63rd anniversary of the establishment of the African Union and symbolizes the spirit of peace, freedom, unity and solidarity of the African continent.

Türkiye, a strategic partner of the African Union, remains committed to standing by the African peoples in the African continent’s journey towards development, justice and peace, on the basis of equal partnership, mutual trust and respect and win-win principle.

In this framework, we are meticulously carrying out the preparations for the Fourth Türkiye-Africa Partnership Summit, which is planned to take place in 2026 and will provide an opportunity to further advance our cooperation.

Türkiye and Africa will continue to work together to ensure that prosperity, peace and stability prevail at regional and international levels.