H.E. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will visit Madrid on 29 May 2024, together with the members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Arab League Contact Group on Gaza, upon the invitation of Spain on the occasion of its decision to recognize the State of Palestine.

The meetings will focus on the efforts to achieve a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and to encourage more countries to recognize the State of Palestine on the basis of a two-state solution.