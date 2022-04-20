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  3. No: 100, 24 May 2026, Regarding the Terrorist Attack in Pakistan
No: 100, 24 May 2026, Regarding the Terrorist Attack in Pakistan

We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives caused by the terrorist attack targeting a passenger train today (24 May) in Balochistan province of Pakistan.

We strongly condemn this heinous attack, wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, and extend our condolences to their families and to the people of Pakistan.

We emphasize that such attacks targeting the peace and stability of the region are utterly unacceptable and reiterate our solidarity with Pakistan in the fight against terrorism.