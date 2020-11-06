We regret the continuation of the restriction on the participation of girls in secondary education in the new school term that started today in Afghanistan.

It is essentially the expectation of the majority of Afghan people themselves that all students, including girls, continue their education with the new school term.

We call on the Interim Government of Afghanistan to allow girls of all ages to partake in education in an inclusive manner as soon as possible first and foremost for the benefit of the Afghan people, and emphasize that we will continue to stand by the Afghan people in these difficult days.