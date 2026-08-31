Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan attended the first meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee, established under the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, in İstanbul with the participation of Yaşar Güler, Minister of National Defence and General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, Chief of Turkish General Staff, and their Pakistani and Saudi counterparts.

After the Strategic Political and Defence Committee Meeting, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan held a press conference.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, on the margins of the first meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee, established under the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement.