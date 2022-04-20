The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Türkiye, People's Republic
of Bangladesh, Federative Republic of Brazil, Republic of Colombia, Republic
of Indonesia, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, State of Libya, Malaysia,
Republic of Maldives, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and Kingdom of Spain
condemn in the strongest terms the renewed Israeli assaults against the
Global Sumud Flotilla, a peaceful civilian humanitarian initiative aimed at
drawing international attention to the catastrophic humanitarian suffering
of the Palestinian people.
The Ministers recall with grave concern the Israeli interventions against
previous flotillas in international waters and condemn the continuation of
hostile acts targeting civilian vessels and humanitarian activists. Such
assaults, including attacks against the vessels and the arbitrary detention
of activists, constitute blatant violations of international law and
international humanitarian law.
The Ministers express serious concern regarding the safety and security of
the civilian participants of the flotilla and call for the immediate release
of all detained activists, as well as for full respect for their rights and
dignity.
The Ministers further stress that repeated attacks against peaceful
humanitarian initiatives reflect the continued disregard for international
law and freedom of navigation. They call on the international community to
assume its legal and moral responsibilities, ensure the protection of
civilians and humanitarian missions, and take concrete steps to end impunity
and ensure accountability for these violations.