The Republic of Türkiye and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland have today signed a new Strategic Partnership Framework to set out a new era in our bilateral relationship.

The Türkiye-UK Strategic Partnership Framework, signed today in London, creates a strong basis to strengthen dialogue and co-operation between our two countries as NATO Allies and strategic partners who share an historic friendship, excellent bilateral relations and common perspectives on a wide range of international issues and global challenges, including a strong desire for security and stability in the Middle East.

The accelerating global transition towards a multi-polar, fragmented international order places Türkiye and the UK in a period of heightened risks. NATO, the bedrock of our security and collective defence, has increased its political and military relevance. NATO’s Strategic Concept, as well as deterrence and defence as a core task, will continue to underline our co-operation in ensuring the security of the Euro-Atlantic area. Strong transatlantic relations are indispensable to peace and stability in Europe.

The Framework will enable Türkiye and the UK to strengthen our co-operation on shared challenges by working more closely to promote global security and prosperity, increasing co-operation and co-ordination within NATO, including strengthening the European pillar, enhancing defence capability and industry co-operation, strengthening co-operation in the fight against terrorism and organised crime, advancing humanitarian and development co-operation. It will further cover shared work on combatting climate change and increasing collaboration on energy security, and building on our partnership in the fields of science, technology and innovation.

Recognising Türkiye and the UK’s strong economic ties, the Framework reaffirms our intention to increase bilateral trade and investment, including through our ongoing negotiations on a modernised Free Trade Agreement, in a way which supports shared economic growth.

The talks in London today underline that relations between Türkiye and the UK are rooted in strong economic and growth ties, a shared commitment to the defence of Euro-Atlantic security and enduring people-to-people links which continue to enhance mutual understanding and goodwill.