The Republic of Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan convened an emergency meeting of the Strategic-Political and Defense Committee of the Makkah Alliance for Defense in Riyadh on 5 October 2026 to address the security developments and threats facing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

As part of the institutional development of the Makkah Alliance for Defense, the Committee decided to appoint His Excellency Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood (Ret.) of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan as the first Secretary-General for a three-year term. The Parties welcomed His Excellency, wished him every success in the discharge of his duties, and expressed their confidence in his contribution to advancing the Alliance and achieving its objectives.

The Parties also condemned in the strongest terms the attempted targeting of Makkah and Madinah, as well as the continuing attacks targeting cities and civilian and economic facilities in the Kingdom, reaffirming their unequivocal rejection of any attack or threat against the Kingdom’s security and territorial integrity.

The Republic of Türkiye and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan commended the vigilance and readiness of the Saudi Armed Forces, as well as the professionalism and high level of competence they have demonstrated in countering the threats and attacks facing the Kingdom and in safeguarding its security and territorial integrity.

The Committee reviewed the outcomes of the political and military consultations preceding the meeting and approved the recommendations submitted to it, affirming that the Makkah Alliance for Defense embodies a firm commitment to collective defense and a unified position in confronting threats.

The Committee decided to move immediately to the practical implementation of the collective defense commitments and to take the necessary measures to provide the agreed military forces and capabilities and ensure their rapid deployment in the Kingdom, in accordance with the approved arrangements and the national legislation of the Parties, thereby enhancing readiness, military integration, and the collective capacity to confront and counter threats.

The Parties affirmed that the security of each Party is an integral part of the collective security of the three countries, and that translating the Makkah Agreement for Joint Defense into practical measures demonstrates the credibility of the commitment to collective defense, strengthens the effectiveness of deterrence, and reaffirms the unity and determination of our three countries to defend their security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, in accordance with the provisions of the Agreement.