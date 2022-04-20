The Foreign Ministers of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the Republic of Türkiye met in New York on 21 September 2026, on the margins of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange views on recent regional and international developments. The Ministers reaffirmed the importance of continued consultation and coordination among the four countries to support peace, security, stability and prosperity in the Middle East and the broader region.

Expressing deep concern over continued tension and hostilities in the region, the Ministers underscored that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only path to a sustainable resolution, and in this context underscored the need to uphold the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding for lasting peace and stability.

The Ministers also strongly condemned all attacks against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including the recent Houthi attacks, and reaffirmed their unwavering support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and security of the Kingdom. They further affirmed the Kingdom’s inherent right to defend itself, its territory, and its people, in accordance with international law and the Charter of the United Nations. They also stressed the importance of safeguarding the safety and freedom of maritime navigation. The Ministers reaffirmed their unwavering support for the legitimate Yemeni Government and the Presidential Leadership Council in their efforts to achieve security, stability and development in Yemen through a political process and an inclusive Yemeni – Yemeni dialogue involving different parties.

Reaffirming the centrality of the Palestinian cause to the achievement of peace, security and stability in the Middle East, the Ministers reiterated their support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including their inalienable right to self-determination and to establish an independent, sovereign, viable and contiguous State of Palestine on the basis of the 4 June 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The Ministers reaffirmed their unwavering support for the sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity of the Republic of the Sudan, and stressed the importance of preserving its legitimate national institutions, and rejecting any parallel entities that undermine Sudan's sovereignty and unity. They stressed the necessity of halting the illicit flow of weapons, mercenaries and foreign fighters into Sudanese territory. The Ministers agreed to maintain close coordination and continue consultations on regional and international developments, to strengthen collective security and promote long-term regional stability.

22 September 2026