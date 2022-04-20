Joint Statement of the R4

Fourth Consultative Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Republic of Türkiye, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Cairo, Arab Republic of Egypt - 21 June 2026.

At the invitation of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Foreign Ministers of the Republic of Türkiye, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia convened in Cairo on 21 June 2026. The meeting provided an opportunity for a thorough exchange of views on regional and international developments. It reaffirmed the importance of continued consultation and coordination among the four countries in support of peace, security, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East and the broader region.

On recent regional developments, the Ministers welcomed in particular the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran on 18 June 2026. They viewed this important development as a constructive step towards de-escalation and towards ending a conflict which posed significant risks to regional security and stability, as well as to energy markets, international maritime routes, global supply chains, and international trade.

In this context, the Ministers commended the efforts undertaken by regional and international actors that contributed to facilitating the understanding and emphasized the importance of the faithful implementation of the commitments undertaken by the parties concerned. The Ministers lauded the instrumental efforts of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in reaching this historic outcome, along with the support extended by the State of Qatar to bring about a successful conclusion to the negotiations on the MoU. The Ministers also commended the continued and close coordination of Pakistan with them on this important issue.

Building on this positive momentum, particular emphasis was placed on the importance of achieving a swift and successful conclusion to the subsequent phase of negotiations which aims to reach a lasting, verifiable, and mutually acceptable solution to the remaining issues. The Ministers emphasized that such efforts should take into account the concerns of countries of the region, particularly with regard to the security and stability of the Gulf Arab States, as well as the Levant region, with a view to strengthening collective security and promoting long-term regional stability.

Reaffirming the centrality of the Palestinian cause to the achievement of peace, security, and stability in the Middle East, the Ministers underscored that the Palestinian cause remains at the heart of efforts to achieve a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in the region and constitutes a central pillar for the realization of a stable and secure regional order. In this regard, particular attention was devoted to the humanitarian and political situation in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem under occupation.

The Ministers reiterated their support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent Palestinian State on the basis of the 4 June 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, as an indispensable foundation for achieving a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in the region in accordance with the relevant United Nations’ Security Council Resolutions.

Issued by the R4 in Cairo, Egypt, on 21 June 2026.