The Republic of Türkiye, the Arab Republic of Egypt and the State of Qatar, in their capacity as the mediating countries, express their strong condemnation and denunciation of the ongoing Israeli violations in the Gaza Strip, particularly the targeting of healthcare facilities and medical infrastructure, and the resulting civilian casualties, including women and children, which constitute a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law.

The mediators stress the need for Israel to comply with all of its obligations under international law and to fully uphold its commitments under the ceasefire agreement, affirming that the continuation of these violations constitutes a breach of the agreement and undermines the efforts aimed at implementing its second phase, particularly following Hamas and the Palestinian factions’ announcement of their acceptance of the roadmap, especially the provision concerning the confinement of weapons. They further warn that these violations threaten the path toward de-escalation and exacerbate the suffering of civilians in the Gaza Strip.

The mediators renew their call for ensuring the full protection of civilians, medical facilities, and humanitarian personnel, and for guaranteeing the unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance and medical supplies throughout the Gaza Strip.

The mediators also call on the international community to assume its responsibilities and exert the necessary pressure on Israel to fulfill its obligations under international law and the ceasefire agreement, in a manner that ensures the completion of President Trump’s peace plan. They note that President Trump described reaching consensus on the roadmap for the second phase as a “historic agreement”, and stress the need to prevent any undermining of the efforts aimed at achieving a sustainable de-escalation, leading to a permanent ceasefire and an end to the humanitarian suffering in the Gaza Strip.