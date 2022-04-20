The Republic of Türkiye, the Arab Republic of Egypt and the State of Qatar, in their capacity as mediating countries, strongly condemn the recent Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, which have resulted in the loss of civilian lives, including women and children, and express their deep concern over the ongoing violations.

The mediating countries underline that the intensification of Israeli attacks undermines regional and international efforts at a critical juncture, as intensive efforts are under way to implement the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, including the meeting between the Board of Peace and Israeli officials, and constructive steps are being taken in the negotiation process.

The mediating countries stress the imperative for Israel to fully comply with all its obligations under the ceasefire agreement and to refrain from actions that could further undermine the ceasefire and escalate tensions.

In view of the devastating consequences of the continued Israeli aggression in the region, the mediating countries reiterate their call on the international community and the Board of Peace, under the leadership of President Trump and as endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2803, to take the necessary steps to ensure compliance with the ceasefire and to exert effective pressure to prevent further escalation.