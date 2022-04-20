Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the State of Kuwait, the Republic of Lebanon, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Syrian Arab Republic, the Republic of Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates held a consultative ministerial meeting on Wednesday, 29 Ramadan 1447, corresponding to March 18, 2026, in Riyadh regarding the Iranian attacks.

The ministers discussed the Iranian attacks on the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Republic of Türkiye, and they affirmed their condemnation and denunciation of these Iranian deliberate attacks with ballistic missiles and drones which targeted residential areas, civilian infrastructure, including oil facilities, desalination plants, airports, residential buildings, and diplomatic premises. The ministers further affirmed that such attacks could not be justified under any pretext or in any manner whatsoever. The ministers also stressed the right of states to defend themselves in accordance with Article (51) of the United Nations Charter.

The ministers called on Iran to immediately halt its attacks and affirmed the necessity of respecting international law, international humanitarian law, and the principles of good neighborliness, as a first step toward ending the escalation, achieving security and stability in the region, and promoting diplomacy as a means to resolve the crisis. The ministers further emphasized that the future of relations with Iran depends on respecting the sovereignty of states and non-interference in their internal affairs, as well as refraining from violating their sovereignty or their territories in any manner whatsoever, and not using or developing its military capabilities to threaten countries of the region.

The ministers stressed the need for Iran to abide by implementing the Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), which called for an immediate halt to all attacks, and unconditional cessation of any provocative acts or threats against neighboring states, and the cessation of support, financing and arming its affiliated militias in Arab countries, which Iran is doing to serve its goals and against the interests of these countries. Furthermore, to refrain from any measures or threats aimed at closing or obstructing international navigation in the Strait of Hormuz or threatening maritime security in Bab al-Mandab.

The ministers reaffirmed support for the security, stability and territorial integrity of Lebanon, activating the sovereignty of the Lebanese state over all its territories, and supporting the Lebanese government's decision to limit weapons to the state. They also condemned Israel's aggression against Lebanon and its expansionist policy in the region.

The ministers reaffirm their commitment to continuing intensive consultation and coordination in this regard, to monitor developments and assess emerging issues in a way that ensures the formulation of common positions and the adoption of necessary legitimate measures and procedures to protect their security, stability, and sovereignty, and to halt the Iranian heinous attacks on their territories.