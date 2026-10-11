The States of the R4 Group (the Republic of Türkiye, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) condemn in the strongest terms the ongoing hostile attacks perpetrated by the Houthi militia against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including the heinous attacks targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, resulting in civilian deaths and injuries, as well as damage to civilian infrastructure and facilities, which constitute a blatant violation of international law.

The Group reaffirms that these attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the Kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, posing a direct threat to its security, stability, and the safety of civilians, and it is a dangerous escalation that cannot be justified or accepted under any pretext.

The Group further reaffirms its solidarity with and support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including its full support for all legitimate measures and steps it takes to counter these attacks, deter the sources of their threats, and prevent their recurrence, in defense of the Kingdom’s security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and in protection of the safety of its citizens and residents, in line with the Charter of the United Nations and international law.

The Group holds the Houthi militia fully accountable for the results of these attacks and any repercussions that come with it that threaten regional and international peace and security, and demands the immediate and unconditional halt of these attacks.