The Foreign Ministries of the Republic of Türkiye, the Arab Republic of
Egypt, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Lebanese Republic, the Republic
of Indonesia, the State of Kuwait, the State of Palestine, the State of
Qatar, the Sultanate of Oman, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Kingdom
of Bahrain, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Syrian Arab Republic, and the
United Arab Emirates, and secretariats of the Organization of Islamic
Cooperation (OIC), the League of Arab States (LAS), and the Gulf Cooperation
Council (GCC) express their strong condemnation and profound concern
regarding the statements made by the United States Ambassador to Israel, in
which he indicated that it would be acceptable for Israel to exercise
control over territories belonging to Arab states, including the occupied
West Bank.
They affirm their countries’ categorical rejection of such dangerous and
inflammatory remarks, which constitute a flagrant violation of the
principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and
pose a grave threat to the security and stability of the region.
The Ministries stressed that these statements directly contradict the vision
put forward by U.S. President Donald J. Trump, as well as the Comprehensive
Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, which are based on containing escalation and
creating a political horizon for a comprehensive settlement that ensures the
Palestinian people have their own independent state. They underscored that
the plan is grounded in promoting tolerance and peaceful coexistence, and
that remarks seeking to legitimize control over the lands of others
undermine these objectives, fuel tensions, and constitute incitement rather
than advancing peace.
The Ministries reaffirmed that Israel has no sovereignty whatsoever over the
Occupied Palestinian Territory or any other occupied Arab lands. They
reiterated their firm rejection of any attempts to annex the West Bank or
separate it from the Gaza Strip, their strong opposition to the expansion of
settlement activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and their
categorical rejection of any threat to the sovereignty of Arab states.
They further warned that the continuation of Israel’s expansionist policies
and unlawful measures will only inflame violence and conflict in the region
and undermine the prospects for peace and called for an end to these
incendiary statements. The Ministries underscored their countries’ steadfast
commitment to the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to
self-determination and to the establishment of their independent state along
the lines of 4 June 1967, and the end of the occupation of all Arab lands.