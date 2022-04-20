The Foreign Ministers of the Republic of Türkiye, the Arab Republic of
Egypt, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Republic of Indonesia, the
Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi
Arabia and the United Arab Emirates condemned the repeated violations of the
historic and legal status quo in Jerusalem’s Islamic and Christian holy
sites by Israeli occupation authorities, particularly the continued
incursions by Israeli settlers and extremist ministers into Al-Aqsa Mosque /
Al-Haram Al-Sharif under Israeli police protection, as well as the raising
of the Israeli flag within its courtyards.
The Ministers reiterated that these provocative actions at Al-Aqsa Mosque /
Al-Haram Al-Sharif, constitute a flagrant violation of international law and
international humanitarian law, and represent an unacceptable provocation to
Muslims around the world, and a flagrant violation to the sanctity of the
holy city.
They reaffirmed their categorical rejection of any attempts to alter the
historic and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian
holy sites, and stressed on its preservation while recognizing the special
role of the historic Hashemite custodianship in this regard. The Ministers
reiterated that the entire area of Al-Aqsa Mosque / Al Haram Sharif, which
amounts to 144 dunams, is a place of worship exclusively for Muslims, and
that the Jerusalem Endowments and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department,
affiliated with the Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, is the
legal entity with exclusive jurisdiction to administer the affairs of the
blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque / Al-Haram Al-Sharif and to regulate entry thereto.
The Ministers further condemned the accelerating illegal settlement
activity, including Israel’s decision to approve over 30 new settlements,
which constitutes a flagrant violation of international law, including
United Nations Security Council resolutions and the 2024 advisory opinion of
the International Court of Justice. The Ministers also condemned the
continued and escalating settler violence against Palestinians in the
occupied West Bank, including recent attacks on Palestinian schools and
children, and called for those responsible to be held accountable. They
emphasized that Israel has no sovereignty over the Occupied Palestinian
Territory. They categorically rejected any attempts to annex the Occupied
Palestinian Territory or to displace the Palestinian people.
The Ministers stressed that such actions constitute a deliberate and direct
attack on the viability of the Palestinian State and on the implementation
of the two-State solution, increase tensions, undermine peace efforts, and
hinder ongoing initiatives aimed at de-escalation and the restoration of
stability. The Ministers reiterated their call for the international
community to uphold its legal and moral responsibilities and compel Israel
to halt its dangerous escalation in the occupied West Bank, and to put an
end to its illegal practices.
The Ministers called upon the international community to assume its
responsibilities and take clear and decisive steps to halt these violations.
They also called on the international community to intensify all regional
and international efforts to advance a political solution that achieves a
comprehensive peace based on the two-State solution. The Ministers
reiterated their unwavering support for the legitimate rights of the
Palestinian people, particularly their right to self-determination and to
realize the independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 lines,
with East Jerusalem as its capital.