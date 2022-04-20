The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, Federative Republic of Brazil, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Kingdom of Spain, Malaysia, People's Republic of Bangladesh, Republic of Colombia, Republic of Indonesia, Republic of Maldives, Republic of South Africa, and State of Libya condemn in the strongest terms the Israeli assault on the Global Sumud Flotilla, a peaceful civilian humanitarian initiative aimed at drawing the attention of the international community to the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

The Israeli attacks against the vessels and the unlawful detention of humanitarian activists in international waters constitute flagrant violations of international law and international humanitarian law.

The Ministers are deeply concerned about the safety of the civilian activists and urge the Israeli authorities to take the necessary measures to ensure their immediate release.

The Ministers also call on the international community to fulfill their moral and legal obligations to uphold international law, protect civilians, and ensure accountability for these violations.