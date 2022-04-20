We, the Foreign Ministers of the Republic of Türkiye, Federative Republic of
Brazil, the French Republic, the Kingdom of Denmark, the Republic of
Finland, the Republic of Iceland, the Republic of Indonesia, Ireland, the
Arab Republic of Egypt, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Grand Duchy of
Luxembourg, the Kingdom of Norway, the State of Palestine, the Portuguese
Republic, the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Republic of
Slovenia, the Kingdom of Spain, the Kingdom of Sweden and the Secretary
Generals of the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic
Cooperation, condemn in the strongest terms a series of recent Israeli
decisions that introduce sweeping extensions to unlawful Israeli control
over the West Bank. Changes are wide-ranging, reclassifying Palestinian land
as so-called Israeli ‘state land’, accelerating illegal settlement activity,
and further entrenching Israeli administration.
We are clear that Israel’s illegal settlements, and decisions designed to
further them, are a flagrant violation of international law, including
previous United Nations Security Council Resolutions and the 2024 Advisory
Opinion of the International Court of Justice. These latest decisions are
part of a clear trajectory that aims to change the reality on the ground and
to advance unacceptable de facto annexation. They also undermine the ongoing
efforts for peace and stability in the region, including the 20 Point Plan
for Gaza, and threaten any meaningful prospect of regional integration. We
call on the Government of Israel to reverse them immediately, to respect its
international obligations, and to refrain from actions that would result in
permanent changes to the legal and administrative status of the occupied
Palestinian Territory.
These decisions follow the unprecedented acceleration of Israel’s settlement
policy, with the approval of the E1 project and the publication of its
tender. Such actions are a deliberate and direct attack on the viability of
the Palestinian State and the implementation of the two-State Solution. In
that context, we reiterate our rejection of all measures aimed at altering
the demographic composition, character and status of the Palestinian
Territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem. We oppose any form
of annexation.
In view of the alarming escalation in the West Bank, we also call on Israel
to put an end to settler violence against Palestinians, including by holding
those responsible accountable.
We reaffirm our commitment to taking concrete steps, in accordance with
international law, to counter the expansion of illegal settlements in
Palestinian territory and policies and threats of forcible displacement and
annexation.
In the Holy Month of Ramadan, we also stress the importance of
preserving the historic and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its Holy
Sites, recognizing the special role of the historic Hashemite
custodianship in this regard. We condemn repeated violations of the
status quo in Jerusalem, which constitute a threat to regional
stability.
The Ministers call for the immediate release by Israel of the withheld tax
revenues due to the Palestinian Authority. Those revenues must be
transferred to the Palestinian Authority, according to the Paris Protocol,
and they are vital for the provision of basic services for the Palestinian
population in Gaza and in the West Bank.
We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to achieving a just, comprehensive and
lasting peace in the Middle East on the basis of the Two-State Solution, in
line with the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant UN resolutions, based on
the 4 June 1967 lines. As reflected in the New York Declaration, the end of
the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is imperative for regional peace, stability
and integration. Only by realizing an independent, sovereign and democratic
Palestinian State can coexistence among the region’s peoples and states be
achieved.