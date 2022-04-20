The Foreign Ministers of the Republic of Türkiye, Arab Republic of Egypt, Republic of Indonesia, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, State of Qatar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates condemn in the strongest terms the continued and escalating settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including recent attacks on the Grand Mosque in the village of Jiljilya and Al-Farouq Mosque in the village of Mazar’a al-Nubani, north of Ramallah. They stress that these attacks constitute a clear violation of the sanctity of places of worship and religious sites, international law, including international humanitarian law, and relevant United Nations resolutions.

The Ministers affirm their absolute rejection of these deplorable attacks by Israeli settlers, as well as the continued illegal Israeli measures in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which fuel instability, violence and extremism and undermine international efforts to achieve peace. They hold Israel, the occupying Power, responsible for these attacks.

The Ministers reiterated their call for the international community to uphold its legal and moral responsibilities and compel Israel to halt its dangerous escalation in the occupied West Bank, end its illegal practices, halt settler violence, hold the perpetrators of these crimes accountable, and ensure that they do not enjoy impunity.

The Foreign Ministers reaffirm their unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people and their steadfast support for the realization of their legitimate and inalienable national rights, foremost among them their right to self-determination and the realization of an independent and sovereign Palestinian State on the 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital. They further reaffirm their support for all efforts aimed at ending the Israeli occupation and achieving a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace based on the two-State solution in accordance with international law, the relevant United Nations resolutions, and the Arab Peace Initiative.