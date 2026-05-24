The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, the Republic of Djibouti, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Republic of Indonesia, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the State of Kuwait, the Republic of Lebanon, the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, the Kingdom of Morocco, the Sultanate of Oman, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the State of Palestine, the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Federal Republic of Somalia, the Republic of the Sudan and the Republic of Yemen condemn in the strongest terms the illegal and unacceptable step taken by the so-called “Somaliland” region in opening a purported “embassy” in occupied Jerusalem. This constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and relevant international resolutions, and represents a direct infringement on the legal and historical status of occupied Jerusalem.

The Ministers reaffirm their categorical rejection of any unilateral measures aimed at entrenching an illegal reality in occupied Jerusalem or conferring legitimacy on any entities or arrangements that contravene international law and relevant United Nations resolutions. They reiterate that East Jerusalem has been occupied Palestinian territory since 1967, and that any measures intended to alter its legal and historical status are null and void and without legal effect.

The Ministers further emphasize their full support for the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia, and their unequivocal rejection of any unilateral measures that undermine the unity of Somali territory or infringe upon its sovereignty.