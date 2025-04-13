Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan hosted the Organization of Islamic Cooperation-League of Arab States Gaza Contact Group Meeting held in extended format in Antalya. A joint press conference was held after the meeting.

Minister Hakan Fidan hosted the panel titled "Reflections from Gaza Contact Group on the Future of Gaza/Palestine" at IV. Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Ignazio Cassis, Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) of the Swiss Confederation.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, on the margins of the IV. Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, on the margins of the IV. Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of the Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on the margins of the IV. Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

On April 12, on the margins of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan had a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan.

The Ministers discussed current items on Türkiye - Armenia bilateral agenda.

Views were exchanged also on regional and international developments.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with university students at the “ADF Youth” event, on the margins of the IV. Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan hosted Foreign Ministerial Meeting of Türkiye - Bosnia and Herzegovina - Croatia, on the margins of the IV. Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan hosted the fifth meeting of High-Level Security Mechanism between Türkiye and Iraq, in Antalya.

Minister Hakan Fidan met with Fuad Hussein, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq and his delegation, in the meeting held with the participation of Yaşar Güler, Minister of National Defence, İbrahim Kalın, Director of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), and Münir Karaloğlu, Deputy Minister of Interior.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with the Ministers and high level participants from African countries on the margins of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan held a press conference at the end of the Forum.