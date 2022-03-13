2nd Antalya Diplomacy Forum, hosted by Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, was held in Antalya with the theme ‘’Recoding Diplomacy’’ under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan between 11-13 March 2022.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu made the inauguration speech and stated that Antalya Diplomacy Forum provided an intellectual environment not only for Turkish diplomacy, but also for regional and world diplomacy.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that the motto of the Forum "Think Together, Act Together", brought together participants from 75 countries.

Minister Çavuşoğlu added that this year's theme of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum had been determined as "Recoding Diplomacy" and that the need for a new evaluation, validation, reinforcement, invention and restructuring in diplomacy, that is, recoding, could not be postponed any longer.

Minister Çavuşoğlu underlined that Antalya Diplomacy Forum was one of the lasting gifts to the world of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, of which we would celebrate its 500th Anniversary next year.

Minister Çavuşoğlu held also bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the margins of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

In this framework, Minister Çavuşoğlu started the first day of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum by meeting with Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO, Dritan Abazovic Deputy Prime Minister of Montenegro and Bujar Osmani Foreign Minister of North Macedonia.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu continued his meetings in Antalya Diplomacy Forum with Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Foreign Minister of Ghana, Suzi Carla Barbosa, Foreign Minister of Guinea Bissau and Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with Abdisaid Muse Ali, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia, Jean Asselborn, Foreign Minister of Luxembourg, and Miroslav Lajčák, the EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Process and the Western Balkans.

Minister Çavuşoğlu discussed the issues on our agenda with Irina Vlah, Bashkan of the Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia, Pekka Haavisto, Foreign Minister of Finland and Oliver Varhelyi, EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement.

Minister Çavuşoğlu finished the day by meeting with Erywan Yusof, Foreign Minister of Brunei, Sylvestre Radegonde, Foreign Minister of Seychelles and Mustafa Karadayı, Chairman of Movement for Rights and Freedoms.

Minister Çavuşoğlu started his meetings on the second day of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum by meeting with Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and discussed the latest developments in Ukraine and Cyprus matters.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu exchanged views with Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, Foreign Minister of Mauritania, Najla Mangoush Foreign Minister of Libya and Alexander Schallenberg, Foreign Minister of Austria.

Minister Çavuşoğlu held also meetings with Vincent Biruta, Foreign Minister of Rwanda, Ararat Mirzoyan, Foreign Minister of Armenia and Nechirvan Barzani President of KRG within the framework of his contacts at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Later on the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with A.K. Abdul Momen, Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, Donika Gervalla-Schwarz, Foreign Minister of Kosovo and Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan.

Minister Çavuşoğlu met also with Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and discussed the latest developments on our national cause Cyprus and the Eastern Mediterranean.

On the margins of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Minister Çavuşoğlu also held talks with Hassoumi Massaoudou, Foreign Minister of Niger, Guinea Simeon Oyono Esono Angue, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Equatorial Guinea and Dr. Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Fikrim Damka, Minister of Regional Development of Kosovo, Abdulaziz Kamilov, Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, and Ruslan Kazakbaev, Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan, and expressed that we were pleased to see them at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Intensive diplomacy traffic of Minister Çavuşoğlu on the margin of Antalya Diplomacy Forum continued with Foreign Minister of the Republic of Congo Jean Claude Gakosso, Helga Maria Schmid Secretary General of the OSCE and Marija Pejcinovic Buric, Secretary General of the Council of Europe.

Minister Çavuşoğlu held also meetings with Lejeune Mbella Mbella Foreign Minister of Cameroon, Abdallah Bouhabib, Foreign Minister of Lebanon, Amin Salam Minister of Economy and Trade of Lebanon and Kairat Sarybay, Executive Director of the Secretariat of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measure in Asia (CICA).

Minister Çavuşoğlu concluded the second day of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum with the talks with Christophe Lutundula Apala Pen'apala, Foreign Minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Miguel Angel Moratinos, High Representative of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu attended the cultural diplomacy program titled “Turkish TV SStars on Stage”, which is the Youth Forum event of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Minister Çavuşoğlu started his meetings on the last day of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum with Sylvie Baïpo-Temon, Foreign Minister of Central African Republic, Odongo Abubahkar Jeje, Foreign Minister of Uganda, Felix Plasencia, Foreign Minister of Venezuela and Albert Ramdin, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Relations and International Cooperation of Suriname.

Later, Minister Çavuşoğlu attended the Youth Event of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Later on the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu held the closing press conference of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we held this Forum with wide participation this year, hosting more than 3,000 people in Antalya, and that we brought together the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Russia in our country for the first time since the start of the war in Ukraine, and that all eyes and ears of the whole world were in Antalya.

Minister Çavuşoğlu added that 17 Heads of State and Government, 80 Ministers, 39 International Organization representatives attended the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, that our President had 11 meetings and he had 67 meetings on the occasion of the Forum.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated also that this year the content of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum had been enriched, focusing on the question of "How can we use diplomacy better to eliminate injustices in the world", pointed out by President Erdoğan in his opening speech, that with this understanding, we had determined the theme of the Forum as "Recoding Diplomacy",and that we organized 3 leaders' sessions, 27 panels, 4 interviews, 3 roundtable meetings, and 3 side events throughout the Forum.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, with its format, guests and content, took its place among the important platforms that shape the discussions in the field of international relations and that we needed diplomacy now more than ever.

Minister Çavuşoğlu concluded his bilateral contacts within the framework of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum by meeting with Aïssata Tall Sall, Foreign Minister of Senegal, Mamadou Tangara, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad of The Gambia and Rodolfo Sabonge, Secretary General of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS).