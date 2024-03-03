3rd Antalya Diplomacy Forum, hosted by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, was held in Antalya with the theme ‘’Advancing Diplomacy in Times of Turmoil’’ under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan between 1-3 March 2024.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan held his first meeting with Murat Nurtleu, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, before the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on 29 February 2024.

Minister Hakan Fidan then met with Fuad Hussein, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq, his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bouhabib, Mamadou Tangara, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad of The Gambia and Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan before the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on 29 February 2024.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Abdullah Ali al-Yahya, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait and Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia on the first day (1 March 2024) of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Later, Minister Hakan Fidan, made the inauguration speech of the 3rd Antalya Diplomatic Forum.

Minister Hakan Fidan subesquently hosted the Gaza Contact Group meeting at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Juraj Blanár, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia, Vincent Biruta, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Rwanda, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Vatican's Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations on the margins of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on the same day.

Minister Hakan Fidan met with Xavier Bettel, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Luxembourg, Helga M. Schmid, Secretary General of the OSCE, Ignazio Cassis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland, and Jeenbek Kulubaev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, on the second day (2 March 2024) of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan then met with Bakhtiyor Saidov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Ivica Dačić, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, Zambry Abdul Kadir, Minister of Higher Education of Malaysia, and Bujar Osmani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan then met with Peya Mushelenga, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of Namibia, Riad Malki, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Palestine, and Donika Gërvalla-Schwarz, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora of Kosovo.

Minister Fidan also met with Mihai Popşoi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, Filip Ivanović, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro, Ismaila Madior Fall, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad of Senegal, and Karamoko Jean Marie Traoré, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Cooperation and Burkinabe Abroad of Burkina Faso, on the same day.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Hasan Mahmud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, and Janaina Tewaney Mencomo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Panama, on the last day (3 March 2024) of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Minister Hakan Fidan later met with Abdoulaye Diop, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Internationational Cooperation of Mali, Régis Onanga Ndiaye, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Gabon, and Odongo Jeje Abubakher, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uganda.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan finally met with the representatives of the African countries following the end of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Making the closing speech of the 3rd Antalya Diplomatic Forum, Minister Hakan Fidan thanked all participants and emphasized that he would be pleased to see them among us again next year.