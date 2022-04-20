His Excellency Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and His Excellency Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, held a meeting on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York yesterday under the framework of the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement (MJDA).

During the meeting, the Ministers reviewed progress made towards establishing the General Secretariat and Committees and working groups under the Agreement, as well as preparations for the commencement of their work.

The Ministers condemned in the strongest terms the heinous attacks targeting the Holy City of Makkah and civilian and economic facilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. They commended the vigilance of the Saudi Armed Forces and their ability to defend the Kingdom's security. They reaffirmed the Kingdom's right to take such measures as it deems appropriate to defend its security, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.

The Ministers also discussed plans to convene an urgent meeting of the chiefs of staff of the three countries to explore ways to assist the Kingdom under the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement, which stipulates that an attack against any one of its parties shall be considered an attack against all parties.

The Ministers further discussed the current situation in the region, underscoring the importance of upholding the principles of international law, good neighborliness, mutual respect for the sovereignty of states, and non-interference in their internal affairs, as well as ensuring the security and freedom of navigation. They reiterated their determination to work together towards achieving sustainable peace and stability in the region, support efforts towards de-escalation and encourage peaceful resolution to crises.