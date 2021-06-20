Antalya Diplomacy Forum, hosted by Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, was held in Antalya under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan between 18-20 June 2021.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu made the inauguration speech and stated that we organized the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in this city, which was home to Patara, the first parliament of the world, where the tradition of seeking solutions to problems by talking and negotiating had begun. Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that Turkey had the fifth largest diplomatic network with 252 missions with our expert staff in the world, including the most difficult areas, and that we carried out an enterprising diplomacy trying to solve problems in every corner of the world, both at the level of leaders and at the level of Embassies.

Minister Çavuşoğlu noted that with the initiatives of Asia Anew, Digital Diplomacy and Antalya Diplomacy Forum, we had created the effective foreign policy instruments of the future, and that we had introduced a new area, even a new foreign policy actor.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that foreign policy was also a field of thought and innovation and diplomacy began in the minds, and that we should emphasize international cooperation, not competitiveness. Minister Çavuşoğlu noted also that we could not find solutions to the problems facing humanity without acting together.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also underlined that the Antalya Diplomacy Forum offered a new environment and a new stage to the world of diplomacy in order to develop ways of thinking and acting together.

Minister Çavuşoğlu held also bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the margins of the Forum.

In this framework, Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting, with EU High Representative Josep Borrell, who is in Antalya for the South-East European Cooperation Process and Antalya Diplomacy Forum meetings. At the meeting Turkey-EU relations, especially the modernization of the Customs Union, migration and visa liberalization were discussed.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani of North Macedonia. Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that he was pleased to meet with him at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum and that our aim was to advance our bilateral relations in every field.

Minister Çavuşoğlu met also with Foreign Minister Jean-Claude Gakosso of Congo, who is in Turkey on the occasion of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Minister Çavuşoğlu met also with Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz of Kosovo and stated that we wished to activate the Joint Economic Commission mechanism and further improve our cooperation in every field.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu of TRNC. Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we would resolutely continue our efforts for the recognition of the equal international status and sovereign equality of the Turkish Cypriot people.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Fikrim Damka, Minister of Regional Development of brotherly Kosovo and Chairman of the Kosovo Turkish Democratic Party (KDTP) and conveyed our greetings to the Turkish community in Kosovo.

Minister Çavuşoğlu started the second day of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum with a trilateral meeting with Foreign Ministers of Libya and Malta, Najla Mangoush and Evarist Bartolo.

Minister Çavuşoğlu met also separately with Chairman Abdullah Abdullah of the High Council for National Reconciliation and Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar of Afghanistan.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Acting Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Aureliu Ciocoi of Moldova and Bashkan Irina Vlah of the Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia. Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we were strengthening our cooperation with Moldova in every field and continuing our support to our Gagauz kinsmen.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu had fruitful meetings with Foreign Minister Hishamuddin Hussein of Malaysia, Foreign Minister Mohamed Abdirizak of Somalia and Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin of Tajikistan.

Minister Çavuşoğlu met also with Secretary-General Mathias Cormann of the OECD, Foreign Minister Raychelle Omamo of Kenya and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine and stated that he was pleased to see them in Antalya.

Following this meeting, Minister Çavuşoğlu came together with Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau of Poland, Foreign Minister Pacôme Moubelet Boubeya of Gabon and Foreign Minister Lejeune Mbella Mbella of Cameroon.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with Former President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine, Former Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel of Germany and Former Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl of Austria and expressed his happiness to see his longtime friends at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Minister Çavuşoğlu had the last meetings of the second day of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum with Foreign Minister Jevad Zarif of Iran, Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza of Venezuela and Foreign Minister Djacoba Liva Tehindrazanarivelo of Madagascar and exchanged views with them.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu together with the coach of Anadolu Efes basketball team had a chat with young people at the Youth Forum of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Minister Çavuşoğlu started the last day of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum with a trilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Jevad Zarif of Iran and Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar of Afghanistan.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with members of the press. Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that the Antalya Diplomacy Forum had witnessed an intensive thought marathon during 3 days, that the pulse of the international community had beaten in Antalya on the occasion of the Forum, and that the leaders and ministers had held numerous bilateral meetings.

Minister Çavuşoğlu noted that 11 Heads of State and Government, 45 Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Minister-level guests had attended the Forum and that this meant that 1 out of every 5 Ministers of Foreign Affairs in the world had participated in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Minister Çavuşoğlu expressed that the Forum had always brought innovations in line with its main theme of "Innovative Diplomacy: New Era, New Approaches", that a Diplomacy Tunnel from Kadesh, the first written agreement in history, to the present had been put in place, and that a digital exhibition had been organized with the photos of the world-renowned photographer Ara Güler and painter Osman Hamdi.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we had held our meetings in the beautiful city of Antalya, at the heart of the Mediterranean, crossroads of civilizations, that the Antalya Diplomacy Forum was one of the first and largest international events held during the pandemic and that it would become a model for events of this scale in the future.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also stated that we would transform the Antalya Diplomacy Forum into a traditional platform and that we would continue to bring together all those who shape diplomacy both physically and online.

Minister Çavuşoğlu underlined his hope that the Antalya Diplomacy Forum would constitute a roof, under which everyone who seeks creative solutions to international problems could take part.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also came together with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi of Pakistan, Foreign Minister Suzi Carla Barbosa of Guinea Bissau and René van der Linden, 23rd President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu had meetings with Miguel Angel Moratinos, the High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massoudou of Niger and Gunay Afandiyeva, President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.