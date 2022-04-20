Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan hosted the 3rd Meeting of the 3+3 South Caucasus Regional Cooperation Platform in Istanbul.

The meeting, aimed at fostering lasting peace and stability in the region, was attended by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Iran, and the Russian Federation.

Minister Hakan Fidan also met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan lastly met with Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, on the margins of the 3+3 South Caucasus Regional Cooperation Platform.

The two ministers discussed bilateral relations and normalization process during the meeting.