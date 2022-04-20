Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan received Tom Barrack, U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Presidential Envoy for Syria and Iraq, in Ankara.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan delivered keynote remarks at the event titled “European Security post-Ankara Summit: Strengthening Cooperation Between NATO Allies Across Europe” organised by the Center for Strategic Research of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye in partnership with Chatham House, in Ankara.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait, in Ankara.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan received Jeanne Shaheen, Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee and Co-Chair of the Senate NATO Observer Group, along with Senators Christopher Coons, Dick Durbin and Mike Rounds, and Member of the U.S. House of Representatives Mike Turner, who are in Türkiye for the NATO Ankara Summit.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan attended the İstanbul Cooperation Initiative (ICI) Foreign Ministerial Meeting at the NATO Summit in Ankara.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan attended the NATO-Ukraine Council Meeting at the level of Foreign Ministers during the NATO Summit in Ankara.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan attended a meeting on European security and regional developments with the Foreign Ministers of Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Poland, along with Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, on the margins of the NATO Summit in Ankara.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Anita Orban, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, on the margins of the NATO Summit in Ankara.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Marco Rubio, U.S. Secretary of State, on the margins of the NATO Summit in Ankara.