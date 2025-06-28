We welcome the judgment of the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) in the case of the Cultural Association of Turkish Women of the Prefecture of Xanthi (Sağır and Others v. Greece), announced on 24 June 2025.

This judgment has once again clearly demonstrated that the Turkish Minority of Western Thrace is being prevented from exercising its fundamental rights and freedoms.

We expect Greece, which has been found in violation for the fourth time in a similar context, to register the civil society organizations of the Turkish Minority of Western Thrace without discrimination and to take the necessary steps to ensure the full implementation of the ECtHR’s judgments without further delay.