Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a meeting in Ankara with Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs of Latvia on 16 August 2022.

Following the meeting, a joint press conference was held.

During the meeting regional developments, in particular grain transport from Ukraine were discussed. Minister Çavuşoğlu underscored that we would further improve our economic and commercial ties, as well as our cooperation in the areas of fight against terrorism and defense industry.